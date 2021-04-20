Where are you going?
Roman Road

69 Roman Rd, Globe Town, London E2 0QW, UK
+44 20 8981 7075
Wed - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 12pm - 5pm

Buying Jellied Eels

Roman Road is home to one of East London's most historic markets, and while plenty has changed—the area's now more multicultural than Cockney—the business of street trading hasn't. We bumped into George at "George's Plaice," a fishmonger's booth that sells all the traditional East End dishes from crabsticks to cod roe, and of course jellied eels. George was happy to talk about the area—he's lived there 30 years—and any other topic you care to mention. The pictures on the wall are of the famous (now defunct) Billingsgate fish market. And the jellied eels—well, you'll have to try them for yourself.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

