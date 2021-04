Roman Colosseum

The Colosseum is on most tourists' bucketlist of things to see while in Rome . An impressive structure that is nestled between a combination of old ruins and new complexes, Rome's appreciation for their past is evident. So much history is preserved in the bustling city.The Colosseum is remarkably old with the construction finishing in 80 AD. That's nearly two thousand years old. The structure itself was a grand theatre meant to be the center of Roman life by providing entertainment. Often grisly battles were fought between men, animals, and what have you. The structure today stands only partially after much wear and tear. Visitors can even peer into the basement corridors due to the partially destructed floors.