Athens Fresh Fish Market

Dorileou 7, Athina 115 21, Greece
+30 21 0324 5220
Fresh Fish Market Athens Greece

Fresh Fish Market

Any city that has a market is where you should go. You learn more about the culture by visiting and purchasing through the markets. This one in particular, if you visit after noon the prices are lowered. They do this so there will be no left over fish. Some restaurants visit in the morning this way they are guaranteed what is on their menu. Smaller restaurants visit in the afternoon because the price is lower, but the quality is the same. This also explains why some restaurants are out of items on their menu. A good place to shop for fish that has prices lower than at the supermarkets.
By AFAR Explorer

Vintage VW Vans Are Getting an All-Electric Upgrade
How Cancel for Any Reason Travel Insurance Can (and Can’t) Help You
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
Air New Zealand Unveils Lie-Flat Beds Designed for Economy