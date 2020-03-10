Athens Fresh Fish Market

Fresh Fish Market
Any city that has a market is where you should go. You learn more about the culture by visiting and purchasing through the markets. This one in particular, if you visit after noon the prices are lowered. They do this so there will be no left over fish. Some restaurants visit in the morning this way they are guaranteed what is on their menu. Smaller restaurants visit in the afternoon because the price is lower, but the quality is the same. This also explains why some restaurants are out of items on their menu. A good place to shop for fish that has prices lower than at the supermarkets.