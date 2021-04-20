Birdwatching and trailrunning near Chicago
You go to Chicago
for the skyscrapers, for the food, for the lakefront, the museums and the sports...but birdwatching? trailrunning? When you need a break from hitting the pavement, try something softer and greener up in the northern suburbs. Rollins Savanna Forest Preserve is 1200 acres of prairie, oak grove, and wetland. Open sky and endless breezes are just a 35-minute drive north of O'Hare. Cranes and Monarch butterflies await, and the chest-high prairie-grasses are full of wildflowers in the summer. HIke, run, or bike the trails, near but so far from the madness of rush-hour on the toll-ways.