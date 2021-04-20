Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rollins Savanna Forest Preserve

20160 W Washington St, Grayslake, IL 60030, USA
Website
| +1 847-367-6640
Birdwatching and trailrunning near Chicago Grayslake Illinois United States

Birdwatching and trailrunning near Chicago

You go to Chicago for the skyscrapers, for the food, for the lakefront, the museums and the sports...but birdwatching? trailrunning? When you need a break from hitting the pavement, try something softer and greener up in the northern suburbs. Rollins Savanna Forest Preserve is 1200 acres of prairie, oak grove, and wetland. Open sky and endless breezes are just a 35-minute drive north of O'Hare. Cranes and Monarch butterflies await, and the chest-high prairie-grasses are full of wildflowers in the summer. HIke, run, or bike the trails, near but so far from the madness of rush-hour on the toll-ways.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points