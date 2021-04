Japan by Way of London in San Francisco

Roka Akor, the newest restaurant to bring robata to San Francisco , recently opened in Jackson Square. There are other locations in Scottsdale and London. The San Francisco space—built out in beautiful wood and concrete—revolves around an open grill like none I've ever seen. All the dishes we tried, from yellowtail sashimi to sweet corn served with butter and soy, are presented with aplomb. Don't miss the moody bar downstairs, and come ready to try different varieties of sake.