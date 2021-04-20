Custom Burgers at Rok BRGR
Get a burger any way you like at this casual Florida burger joint. You want thick cut bacon, sautéed onions and mushrooms, brie and no bun with lots of dipping sauces? Well, that one was mine so get your own. Since you can design your own burger at Rok Brgr, you really should. Turkey burger? Done. 6 kinds of cheese? Alright. Fried egg and a truffle oil drizzle? Well it's fancy but I love where your mind's at, especially if you follow it with tots loaded with bacon and sour cream served in a cast iron skillet. Maybe you want a side salad instead? I can respect that and it'll help take the edge off your cholesterol guilt. Point is, Rok Brgr has all this and outdoor seating. Burgers. Patio. Boom.