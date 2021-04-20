Where are you going?
ROK BRGR

208 SW 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, USA
Website
| +1 954-525-7656
Custom Burgers at Rok BRGR Fort Lauderdale Florida United States

More info

Sun 10am - 11pm
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 1am

Get a burger any way you like at this casual Florida burger joint. You want thick cut bacon, sautéed onions and mushrooms, brie and no bun with lots of dipping sauces? Well, that one was mine so get your own. Since you can design your own burger at Rok Brgr, you really should. Turkey burger? Done. 6 kinds of cheese? Alright. Fried egg and a truffle oil drizzle? Well it's fancy but I love where your mind's at, especially if you follow it with tots loaded with bacon and sour cream served in a cast iron skillet. Maybe you want a side salad instead? I can respect that and it'll help take the edge off your cholesterol guilt. Point is, Rok Brgr has all this and outdoor seating. Burgers. Patio. Boom.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

