Rojo y Negro
52 San Martzial Kalea
+34 943 35 83 82
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 12am
Count Sticks to Pay the Tab at Rojo y NegroIn a city that is world renowned for its food, San Sebastian has a standard above most every other Spanish city for it’s tapas.
However in the North of Spain they are called Pintxos (pronounced peen-chos), they are served with a toothpick inserted in the middle and are slightly larger than the traditional tapa size.
One place that has paid homage to this tradition is Bar Rojo y Negro (red and black) which still operates on the honor system of leaving your toothpicks on your plate until the end when they are tallied up and your total is presented to you.
The pintxo selection changes daily, but a house special - the caramelized leeks with Basque cheese is one of the most mouthwatering foods I’ve enjoyed in my life. Ahh.
Photo by denAsuncioner/Flickr.