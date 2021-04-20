Roels Eten en Drinken
Asian in HollandThe Dutch have a tradition of Asian food, and especially Indonesian due to their once upon a time empire when they had a lot of influence in Indonesia.
In Den Bosch/'s-Hertogenbosch we found this little restaurant called Roels. It was located on one of the narrow streets that sported many restaurants, but the menu here looked the most interesting. This was one of their "oriental" dishes and was nothing less than excellent!