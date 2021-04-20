Where are you going?
Roels Eten en Drinken

Korte Putstraat 6, 5211 KP 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands
Website
| +31 73 690 0057
Asian in Holland 's Hertogenbosch The Netherlands

Sun - Wed 11am - 1am
Thur 11am - 1:30am
Fri, Sat 11am - 3:30am

The Dutch have a tradition of Asian food, and especially Indonesian due to their once upon a time empire when they had a lot of influence in Indonesia.

In Den Bosch/'s-Hertogenbosch we found this little restaurant called Roels. It was located on one of the narrow streets that sported many restaurants, but the menu here looked the most interesting. This was one of their "oriental" dishes and was nothing less than excellent!
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

