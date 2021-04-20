Rodney Parade
Rodney Rd, Newport NP19 0UU, UK
+44 1633 670690
More info
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Sat 9am - 1pm
Where rugby meets soccerLocated just across the border from England, Rodney Parade is a stadium located in the town of Newport and is home to a couple of professional sporting teams.
When I was there, it was to see a soccer game - the Newport County FC vs. Oxford United clash. These teams compete in League Two in the English league. Yes, it is in Wales but Welsh do have a few teams that compete in what is considered to be the English football league.
You can also catch the Newport Gwent Dragons here during the rugby season.