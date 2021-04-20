Rod and Reel Pier Restaurant
875 N Shore Dr, Anna Maria, FL 34216, USA
| +1 941-778-1885
Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm
Funky Dining Spot over Turquoise Blue Bay WatersThe restaurant at the end of Rod and Reel Pier is a basic, funky, Florida fish and burger place. Decent food at a decent price. But it isn't just the food people come for. People come for the view over the crystal, clear turquoise waters of the intercoastal waterway off Anna Maria Island.
About an hour drive south of St Petersburg, Anna Maria Island is reached by several bridges from inland Bradenton. Rod & Reel Pier is located at the northeastern tip of the island over the waters of the intercoastal.
The waters are warm and shallow. The sand is white, making for stunning tropical blue water. There are local public beaches as well. So come for a little sun, a swim in the warm shallow water and then grab a grouper sandwich or two at the Rod & Reel Pier.