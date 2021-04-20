Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rocpool Restaurant

1 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5NE, UK
Website
| +44 1463 717274
Rocpool Restaurant Inverness United Kingdom

More info

Mon - Sat 12pm - 2:30pm, 5:45pm - 10pm

Rocpool Restaurant

Rocpool opened in Inverness in 2002 and immediately raised the bar for all the top restaurants across town. Just over the River Ness from the city center, the brasserie features a casually smart dining room with views of Inverness Castle, and an eclectic menu that blends local ingredients with international flavors. Standout dishes include venison roasted with Parma ham and haggis, and wild halibut with fresh clams, brown shrimp, and Parmesan polenta. There’s also an extensive wine list, complete with bottles from all over the world.
By Barry Steven Shelby , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Barry Steven Shelby
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Rocpool Restaurant

The original Rocpool (not to be confused with the Rocpool Reserve boutique hotel) just across the River Ness from central Inverness remains among the more modern restaurants in the Highlands. The ambitious menu features pricey but worth-it dishes such as linguine with hand-dived scallops, prawns and oven-roasted cherry tomatoes with garlic and chili. Closed Sunday.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points