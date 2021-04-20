Rocpool Restaurant 1 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5NE, UK

More info Mon - Sat 12pm - 2:30pm, 5:45pm - 10pm

Rocpool Restaurant Rocpool opened in Inverness in 2002 and immediately raised the bar for all the top restaurants across town. Just over the River Ness from the city center, the brasserie features a casually smart dining room with views of Inverness Castle, and an eclectic menu that blends local ingredients with international flavors. Standout dishes include venison roasted with Parma ham and haggis, and wild halibut with fresh clams, brown shrimp, and Parmesan polenta. There’s also an extensive wine list, complete with bottles from all over the world.