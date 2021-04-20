Rocpool Restaurant
1 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5NE, UK
| +44 1463 717274
Mon - Sat 12pm - 2:30pm, 5:45pm - 10pm
Rocpool RestaurantRocpool opened in Inverness in 2002 and immediately raised the bar for all the top restaurants across town. Just over the River Ness from the city center, the brasserie features a casually smart dining room with views of Inverness Castle, and an eclectic menu that blends local ingredients with international flavors. Standout dishes include venison roasted with Parma ham and haggis, and wild halibut with fresh clams, brown shrimp, and Parmesan polenta. There’s also an extensive wine list, complete with bottles from all over the world.
over 5 years ago
The original Rocpool (not to be confused with the Rocpool Reserve boutique hotel) just across the River Ness from central Inverness remains among the more modern restaurants in the Highlands. The ambitious menu features pricey but worth-it dishes such as linguine with hand-dived scallops, prawns and oven-roasted cherry tomatoes with garlic and chili. Closed Sunday.