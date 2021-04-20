Where are you going?
Rocky Mountaineer

369 Terminal Avenue
Website
Passage to the West, Vancouver to Banff by Rail Vancouver Canada
From the bi-level dome car, Gold-Leaf Service passengers take in panoramic views of snowcapped mountains, Fraser Canyon, and the Thompson River as they make their way from Vancouver, B.C., to Banff, Alberta. The three-night excursion includes overnight stays in deluxe hotels and onboard meals that emphasize regional dishes such as wild British Columbia sockeye salmon with fennel slaw.

From $1,185. (877) 460-3200, rockymountaineer.com. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

