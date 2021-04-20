Rocky Mountain Outfitters 633 West Soldier Hollow Drive, Midway, UT 84049, USA

Land the Big One Utah’s trout fishing, especially in high country lakes, rivers and streams, is tremendous – in fact, trout weighing more than 30 pounds have been landed in Utah waters, while muskie, walleye, smallmouth, largemouth, and catfish are ubiquitous. Rocky Mountain Outfitters arranges Provo Rover float trips, while Western Rivers Flyfishers facilitates overnight pack trips on the Provo and Green Rivers that gets fisherfolk and those who wish to tell tall tales about their prodigious landing skills deep into great fishing territory. Western Rivers hosts fly flshing and fly tying workshops, so at least you’ll take home a bespoke souvenir if your casting skills let you down.