Land the Big OneUtah’s trout fishing, especially in high country lakes, rivers and streams, is tremendous – in fact, trout weighing more than 30 pounds have been landed in Utah waters, while muskie, walleye, smallmouth, largemouth, and catfish are ubiquitous. Rocky Mountain Outfitters arranges Provo Rover float trips, while Western Rivers Flyfishers facilitates overnight pack trips on the Provo and Green Rivers that gets fisherfolk and those who wish to tell tall tales about their prodigious landing skills deep into great fishing territory. Western Rivers hosts fly flshing and fly tying workshops, so at least you’ll take home a bespoke souvenir if your casting skills let you down.
For the Ride of Your Life
Hitch a ride with Rocky Mountain Outfitters for a horse pack adventure that suits your skill level, endurance, and ability to withstand significant levels of chaffing. The Mountain Meadows Trail Ride is a great introduction to life in the saddle, and has the added benefit of touring the rider through spectacular the Wasatch Mountains. The Sunrise Trail Ride (advanced riders) takes early risers into unspoilt territory for stunning morning mountain vistas and wildlife spotting, while the Crow’s Nest Trail Ride ends at a Ute Indian hunt camp that lay in the looming shadow of Mount Timpanogos.