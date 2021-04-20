Where are you going?
Rocky Mountain National Park

Colorado, USA
Website
| +1 970-586-1206
September Dusk Falls over the Rockies

September is a beautiful time to visit Rocky Mountain National Park. At the height of elk season the wildlife spotting is fantastic, and the autumn color beginning to dust the mountains is gorgeous.
By Elizabeth Blanton

Elizabeth Blanton
almost 7 years ago

Elk Spotting in the Rockies

September near sunset is the best time for spotting elk at Rocky Mountain National Park. This male in the midst of a mating call was very close to the road at the main park entrance. Rangers controlled traffic flow as many people stopped to take pictures and watch the herds.

