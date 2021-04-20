Rocky Mountain National Park
Colorado, USA
| +1 970-586-1206
September Dusk Falls over the RockiesSeptember is a beautiful time to visit Rocky Mountain National Park. At the height of elk season the wildlife spotting is fantastic, and the autumn color beginning to dust the mountains is gorgeous.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Elk Spotting in the Rockies
September near sunset is the best time for spotting elk at Rocky Mountain National Park. This male in the midst of a mating call was very close to the road at the main park entrance. Rangers controlled traffic flow as many people stopped to take pictures and watch the herds.