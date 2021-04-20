Where are you going?
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

1017 Robson St, Vancouver, BC V6E 1A9, Canada
+1 604-688-4100
Sun - Thur 9am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 10:30pm

Chocolate Heaven

Quaint but extensively stocked mecca for chocolate lovers! I was extremely impressed by their selection of sweet covered apples - the toffee ones sent my heart racing for all the right reasons - oh how I wished I was one of those people who bring an extra case for purchases with them on holidays.
By Sarah Morton

Sarah Morton
almost 7 years ago

Chocolate Heaven

