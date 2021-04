Rockley Beach

Sailing Barbados After an long day of sitting through several scientific talks at the conference at the Accra, we all embarked with drinks in hand to sail the coast of Barbados by evening.



Our tour, Le Tigre, was an awesome group of local guys who sailed us to Carlisle Bay to snorkel the wrecks and spot some turtles. We then cruised along the coast for an incredible sunset. The wind blew our hair dry, while we keep the drinks flowing and just enjoyed the night.