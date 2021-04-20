Rock of Cashel

A hilltop cathedral
Like many of our best sight-seeing experiences in Ireland
, this one happened late in the day, after the tour buses had come and gone. This complex sits on top of a hill that offers views of the surrounding countryside. We arrived when it was raining, and it was magical to watch the drops come down into the courtyard. Then the sun came out and we took all of our pictures over again. Some of the interiors are under restoration, but the best part is wandering through the crumbling buildings and among the Celtic crosses in the graveyard. Especially when you've got the place to yourself, as we did.