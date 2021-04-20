Rock Climb Montana
205 Cottonwood Dr, Whitefish, MT 59937, USA
Photo courtesy of Callan Welder/rockclimbmontana.com
Rock Climb MontanaTake advantage of Montana's rugged wilderness with rock climbing lessons from a top notch professional. Link Neimark, of Rock Climb Montana, is a certified instructor with over 25 years of climbing experience. His comprehensive knowledge, natural teaching ability and attention to safety will give you the complete confidence to climb. Infectious is his love of the sport that when the lesson is over, you'll be anxious for your next rocky faced opportunity.
This is Link conquering Stone Hill, Montana, overlooking Lake Koocanusa.