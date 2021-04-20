Where are you going?
Rock Climb Montana

205 Cottonwood Dr, Whitefish, MT 59937, USA
Take advantage of Montana's rugged wilderness with rock climbing lessons from a top notch professional. Link Neimark, of Rock Climb Montana, is a certified instructor with over 25 years of climbing experience. His comprehensive knowledge, natural teaching ability and attention to safety will give you the complete confidence to climb. Infectious is his love of the sport that when the lesson is over, you'll be anxious for your next rocky faced opportunity.

This is Link conquering Stone Hill, Montana, overlooking Lake Koocanusa.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

