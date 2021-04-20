Where are you going?
Rock Churches of Lalibela

Lalibela, Ethiopia
Admiring The Work of Mother Nature

It was man who created the hand hewn rock churches at Lalibela but it was Mother Nature who added the colorful touches to the rock faces that are the exterior walls of many of the churches. Centuries of lichen have created a palette of red, yellow,orange and green, splashed together in varying shades and hues. Set against the terracotta colored rock and the bright blue sky, the walls are a gorgeous work of art in themselves. So as you wander through the complex of churches, take time to admire the beauty of Mother Nature.
By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert

