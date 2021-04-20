Rock Churches of Lalibela Lalibela, Ethiopia

Admiring The Work of Mother Nature It was man who created the hand hewn rock churches at Lalibela but it was Mother Nature who added the colorful touches to the rock faces that are the exterior walls of many of the churches. Centuries of lichen have created a palette of red, yellow,orange and green, splashed together in varying shades and hues. Set against the terracotta colored rock and the bright blue sky, the walls are a gorgeous work of art in themselves. So as you wander through the complex of churches, take time to admire the beauty of Mother Nature.