Lunch in the Shed
I had a lovely picture of what lies behind the walls of Rochelle Canteen, but the nice man asked me not to post it. It's a bit of a secret, you see. Rochelle Canteen has no sign. No hint that a lovely cafe sits hidden behind the high walls of an old school yard. Just walk round the bend on Arnold Circle and look for the wooden gate that says BOYS and ring the buzzer. When the gate swings open, you'll have a choice of tables in or outside the old bike shed and a menu that changes daily. Food is good, prices reasonable and service relaxed. 9 - 4:30
