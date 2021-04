Lively Times on Vancouver's West End

Robson Street is a well known and well loved shopping district in the heart of Vancouver 's West End, where both locals and visitors can make the most of any trip downtown. Sift your way through unique finds at boutiques, sip a coffee on the outdoor patio at Caffe Artigiano, or settle in for supper at one of the area's many restaurants—Robson Street enjoys a great nightlife, and is beautifully illuminated for almost every holiday.