Robson Shadows Campground

16895 Fransworth Road, Valemount, BC V0E 2Z0, Canada
Website
| +1 250-566-4821
Camping On The Banks of Frasier River Valemount Canada

Camping On The Banks of Frasier River

Robson Shadows is a small 25 site campground with dirt sites on the shores of Frasier River in the shadows of Mt. Robson Provincial Park. Surrounded by lots of trees the sites are fairly private, however they are close together and not too large after you park your car. To get a site on right on the river, make sure you request it upon booking.

I also feel obliged to first point out that right after check-in you'll drive past a picture perfect meadow where an old pick-up truck has been turned into a BBQ with attached picnic table. Yes, that really is a grill under the hood.

It also just so happens that the Mount Robson Whitewater Rafting company launches their trips on the same property - making a trip down Frasier River quite convenient.
By Adina Marguerite Pease , AFAR Local Expert

