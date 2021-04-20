Robinson Crusoe Island
Robinson Crusoe Island, Fiji
Photo by Jo Munday/Flickr
Song, Dance & KavaSure, dinner and dance shows can be touristy—but you're probably going to see at least once on a trip to Fiji. The show on Robinson Crusoe Island (just off the coast, south of Nadi) pulls out all the stops, with a Fijian choir, kava ceremony, fire walking, lovo feast and cultural dances, including fire dances.
The evening includes transportation from Nadi, Denarau and Coral Coast hotels—so you don't have to worry about getting a kava buzz on.