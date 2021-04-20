Robin's Restaurant
4095 Burton Drive
| +1 805-927-5007
More info
Sun - Thur 11am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm
Romantic dining in Cambria, CAMy husband and I come to Robin's every year in the summer to celebrate our wedding anniversary. The food is fabulous- we can never choose one item so we order small plates of everything tapas style. We also come here anytime we are in Cambria. The owner and her husband started serving their food from a health food store and expanded from there. The food is local and the flavors are fresh California fusion.
In the summers Robins has live music out on their patio- pictured here. There is also a table set up where a local winery has a rep and you can sign up for tastings as well as purchase the wine if you enjoy it.
Cambria is a cute little town full of all kinds of shops. You can spend a few hours exploring the jewelry, art galleries, clothing, and more before or after your meal. Across the street from Robin's is my favorite store in Cambria that carries gorgeous mineral and fossil specimens.
Tip: Robin's can be crowded in the evenings. Reservations are highly recommended. If you want to check out the 'Summer Nights' in the garden patio- I recommend you reserve your spot a couple weeks in advance.