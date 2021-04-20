Robert C. Williams Paper Museum
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Unusual Museum Devoted to PaperAs far as offbeat museum experiences go, the Robert C. Williams Paper Museum at the Georgia Institute of Technology is certainly one of them, but is far from boring. The museum takes a product that the average American uses 675 pounds of every year and describes its history. The exhibits discuss the origin of paper, from being made of various plant products in China, the Pacific and Europe to the beginnings of printing to modern day.
The museum has a collection of important and historic texts, including a Koran from the 1100s and second century papyrus. The Dard Hunter Collection includes artifacts from one of the most influential papermakers of modernity. The Williams Paper Museum also shows how paper is made and emphasizes the importance of recycling. The museum is free.