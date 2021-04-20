Where are you going?
Robert C. Williams Paper Museum

500 10th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30332, USA
Website
| +1 404-894-7840
Unusual Museum Devoted to Paper Atlanta Georgia United States

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

Unusual Museum Devoted to Paper

As far as offbeat museum experiences go, the Robert C. Williams Paper Museum at the Georgia Institute of Technology is certainly one of them, but is far from boring. The museum takes a product that the average American uses 675 pounds of every year and describes its history. The exhibits discuss the origin of paper, from being made of various plant products in China, the Pacific and Europe to the beginnings of printing to modern day.

The museum has a collection of important and historic texts, including a Koran from the 1100s and second century papyrus. The Dard Hunter Collection includes artifacts from one of the most influential papermakers of modernity. The Williams Paper Museum also shows how paper is made and emphasizes the importance of recycling. The museum is free.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
