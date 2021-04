Roasted Addiqtion 487 New North Rd, Kingsland, Auckland 1021, New Zealand

Go Out of Your Way It's not often that people travel for coffee, but I know more than one person who goes out of their way to get to Roasted Addiqtion—and it's not even near their work. Probably Kingsland's most celebrated cafe, this is a serious coffee place for serious coffee people. They supply other cafes and supermarkets throughout the country and their slogan sums up their love: "By the hit. By the gram. By the kilo." Go there.