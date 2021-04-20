Where are you going?
roadside stand: Fresh Peaches

3759 Martinez Blvd, Martinez, GA 30907, USA
Website
| +1 706-756-5049
the taste of early summer Down South: peaches! Martinez Georgia United States

More info

Mon - Fri 8am - 5:30pm
Sat 9am - 12pm

Late May through June--if you're in Georgia or South Carolina, it's time for peaches! Don't look for fresh local fruit in the supermarkets, though--their stuff is likely trucked in from California...Keep your eyes open for roadside trucks or tents, and you'll meet the sweet producers themselves.

When in the Augusta GA--Aiken SC corridor, check out this website for exact roadside locations: http://gurosiksberryplantation.com/roadside_markets

(A bit of trivia: Georgia may be "The Peach State," but South Carolina actually grows more...)
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

