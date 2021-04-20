roadside stand: Fresh Peaches
3759 Martinez Blvd, Martinez, GA 30907, USA
| +1 706-756-5049
Mon - Fri 8am - 5:30pm
Sat 9am - 12pm
the taste of early summer Down South: peaches!Late May through June--if you're in Georgia or South Carolina, it's time for peaches! Don't look for fresh local fruit in the supermarkets, though--their stuff is likely trucked in from California...Keep your eyes open for roadside trucks or tents, and you'll meet the sweet producers themselves.
When in the Augusta GA--Aiken SC corridor, check out this website for exact roadside locations: http://gurosiksberryplantation.com/roadside_markets
(A bit of trivia: Georgia may be "The Peach State," but South Carolina actually grows more...)