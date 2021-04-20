Road To Tara Museum
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
As Close to Tara as You Can GetJonesboro, Georgia, located 15 miles south of Atlanta, is the town that inspired Margaret Mitchell's timeless classic Gone with the Wind. The Road to Tara Museum, located in an 1867 train depot, starts with the history of the region as a forerunner to the book. The Battle of Jonesboro was the last battle before Sherman captured Atlanta.
The costumes and artifacts from the film come mostly from the private collection of Herb Bridges, the largest collector of GWTW memorabilia. Highlights of the collection include a signed first edition of Mitchell's book, Scarlett O'Hara's pantalettes worn in the movie and items taken from the Loew's Theater where the film premiered.