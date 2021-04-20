Where are you going?
Road To Tara Museum

104 North Main Street
Website
| +1 770-478-4800
As Close to Tara as You Can Get Jonesboro Georgia United States

More info

Mon - Fri 8:30am - 5:30pm
Sat 10am - 4pm

Jonesboro, Georgia, located 15 miles south of Atlanta, is the town that inspired Margaret Mitchell's timeless classic Gone with the Wind. The Road to Tara Museum, located in an 1867 train depot, starts with the history of the region as a forerunner to the book. The Battle of Jonesboro was the last battle before Sherman captured Atlanta.

The costumes and artifacts from the film come mostly from the private collection of Herb Bridges, the largest collector of GWTW memorabilia. Highlights of the collection include a signed first edition of Mitchell's book, Scarlett O'Hara's pantalettes worn in the movie and items taken from the Loew's Theater where the film premiered.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

