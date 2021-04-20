Riyuewan Exit China, Hainan Sheng, Wanning Shi, G98海南环线出口

A Little Hole in the Wall If you're hoping for an authentic Hainan restaurant experience, this spot is worth a stop. The restaurant's name is 海南味道酒楼, and it's right before you get back on the highway from Boundary Island—ask the taxi driver to call for directions (0898-32129977).



Recommended dishes include the five flavors pork (五花肉), these little steamed shellfish that are similar to mussels (小海白), steamed red fish (红友鱼), and fried snow peas (四角豆). You can sit and look out over the beach and Boundary Island—but the restaurant is far enough away that there's no need to worry about tourist prices.



