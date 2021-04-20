Riyad El Cadi
87 Derb Moulay Abdul Kader, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
| +212 5243-78098
Sun - Sat 9am - 12am
Riad El Cadi CookingAt Riad El Cadi on the outskirts of old town Marrakech, five of us spent the afternoon touring the spice markets, learning about traditional foods, and cooking a huge feast. Here's the delicious finished product. I will never forget the experience, or the recipes (the best 50 euros I ever spent)!
Any traveler who loves food and learning new skills would enjoy this class. Their kitchen is brand new and can teach up to 8, so make sure you reserve a place before hand. The entire Riad is gorgeous so plan to stay an hour after lunch to roam around and lounge in their pool!