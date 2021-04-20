Where are you going?
Riyad El Cadi

87 Derb Moulay Abdul Kader, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Website
| +212 5243-78098
Cooking at Riad El Cadi Marrakech Morocco

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 12am

Cooking at Riad El Cadi

At Riad El Cadi on the outskirts of old town Marrakech, we learned about spices and traditional cooking techniques. Here you can see my little cooking station where they laid out all the colorful spices. Here we're blanching almonds to stuff into dates and cook with the lamb in the Tajine (it was so delicious!).

Any traveler who loves food and learning new skills would enjoy this class. Their kitchen is brand new and can teach up to 8, so make sure you reserve a place before hand. The entire Riad is gorgeous so plan to stay an hour after lunch to roam around and lounge in their pool!
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

