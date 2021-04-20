Rivington Bar & Grill [CLOSED] 1 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

The Best of British Cuisine in a Bright Airy Bistro Serving the best of beautifully prepared British cuisine, the Rivington Bar & Grill, located in Souk al Bahar, overlooking Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, is one of my favourite spots for a mid-shopping lunch or post-spree drink to assess the damage to the credit card.



The minimalist, bright, white, airy space with its comfy banquette seating, mirrors on the walls, and playful illuminated messages makes the Rivi more suited to a light lunch accompanied by glasses of chilled white. It's also buzzy in the evenings, when you have the added bonus of the dancing fountain and sound and light show at the base of Burj Khalifa.



There's a short but superb menu. Highlights include a delicious Scotch (duck) egg and wonderful old-fashioned classics like prawn cocktails and a steak tartare prepared with black Angus beef.



A wonderful lunch is the crisp salad of Stilton cheese, gem heart lettuce, pear and walnuts, followed by the smoked haddock fish cake with poached egg, grain mustard and dill sauce or an expertly cooked piece of fish, such as the whole Dover sole with tomato and caper butter. Order heritage potatoes and savoy cabbage to go on the side.



Whatever you eat, save room for the passionfruit Eton mess or sticky date pudding, which you can round off with the British cheeseboard with homemade chutney.



There are daily blackboard specials and a great kids menu. If you find wines on the high side, order a pint of London Pride (on tap) instead.







