Riverwalk Augusta, GA 30901, USA

Saturday morning along the Savannah River: Southern Produce and Southern Art March through November, if you're in Georgia's second-oldest city on a Saturday morning, make your way to the river. Augusta's Riverwalk hosts a weekly farmer's market, and on this particular June morning: okra, cucumbers, peaches...artisan breads...BBQ, funnel-cake...After breakfast and browsing, walk a couple of blocks to the west on the brick esplanade above the Savannah River, then spend some time in The Morris Museum of Art--the nation's only museum dedicated to the visual arts of The South: Antebellum portraiture, depictions of the Civil War, contemporary self-taught artists...and they'll let you stash your bag of farmers-market-produce in their coatroom while you enjoy the elegantly air-conditioned collection...



--more information about The Morris Museum of Art: www.themorris.org



--more on the market: www.theaugustamarket.com