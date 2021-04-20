Riverside Park
1324 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74136, USA
| +1 918-492-6701
Sun 10am - 8pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 10pm
Sat 8am - 8pm
Unlikely ArtRiverside Parks and Trails in Tulsa, OK. is frequented by many Tulsans, and with 26 miles of paved (and 45 miles of unpaved) trails winding throughout the Tulsa area, the visitors are sure to be diverse. Some come for a walk, some to dine but regardless of your mission chances are you'll be watching the Arkansas River while doing it.
While taking a walk one day I stumbled across this graffiti marked on a bridge within the park. The colors and geometric shapes struck me in my tracks and little messages such as these put a smile on my face.
Although you cannot rent bikes yet along the Riverside Trails, you can walk and enjoy a scenic sunset. The best views can be found on the Pedestrian Bridge (at around 28th & Riverside) or at the Blue Rose Cafe around 21st and Riverside, just west of the 23rd street bridge.