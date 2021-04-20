Riverside Matakana Auckland

Down by the Riverside
To call Riverside Matakana's accommodation a modest "bach" is a little of an understatement. Each has a king bed, queen bed, two single beds, two tiled bathrooms, satellite TV, DVD, gas fireplace, stainless steel BBQ, Wi-Fi, and surrounding decks, all set in a beautiful natural setting. Throw in the conference facilities, a boat ramp, heated swimming pool, tennis court and a private jetty and you begin to see that these aren't your typical Kiwi huts. Riverside is a great base for the wineries of the Matakana Coast, and with advance notice the hosts can arrange everything from transportation to flowers.