Riverside Matakana Auckland

170 Green Rd
Website
| +64 9-423 0353
Down by the Riverside Matakana New Zealand

More info

Sat, Sun 9am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm
Check Availability >

Down by the Riverside

To call Riverside Matakana's accommodation a modest "bach" is a little of an understatement. Each has a king bed, queen bed, two single beds, two tiled bathrooms, satellite TV, DVD, gas fireplace, stainless steel BBQ, Wi-Fi, and surrounding decks, all set in a beautiful natural setting. Throw in the conference facilities, a boat ramp, heated swimming pool, tennis court and a private jetty and you begin to see that these aren't your typical Kiwi huts. Riverside is a great base for the wineries of the Matakana Coast, and with advance notice the hosts can arrange everything from transportation to flowers.
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

