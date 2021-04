For All the Lights in Cowtown

Riverfront Park, tucked onto a flap of land over the Elbow River, is a great place to get acquainted with the bright lights of the big city if you're a first-time visitor to Cowtown.The long strip of open green that makes up the park backs onto a quiet residential neighborhood – itself a nice place for a stroll – and offers up views of the iconic Saddledome, the Calgary Stampede, Calgary Tower, and the Rocky Mountains off in the distance.I had no idea that Calgary's skyline was so beautiful, no idea that it was so big; standing on a green bluff as dusk swept over the city was a poignant reminder that Canada is packed full of wondrous secrets, from the outdoorsy to the urban.[Flash traveled to Alberta courtesy of Travel Alberta.]