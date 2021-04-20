Where are you going?
Elbow River Pathway & MacDonald Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4J8, Canada
Riverfront Park, tucked onto a flap of land over the Elbow River, is a great place to get acquainted with the bright lights of the big city if you're a first-time visitor to Cowtown.

The long strip of open green that makes up the park backs onto a quiet residential neighborhood – itself a nice place for a stroll – and offers up views of the iconic Saddledome, the Calgary Stampede, Calgary Tower, and the Rocky Mountains off in the distance.

I had no idea that Calgary's skyline was so beautiful, no idea that it was so big; standing on a green bluff as dusk swept over the city was a poignant reminder that Canada is packed full of wondrous secrets, from the outdoorsy to the urban.

[Flash traveled to Alberta courtesy of Travel Alberta.]
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

