Riverdale Park
Tobogganing in TorontoWhen the winters get really cold and snowy in Toronto, locals get excited to take their sleds to the hills.
There's a multitude of challenging and fun hills for beginners and experts alike. My personal favorite hill is at Riverdale Park (pictured), just south of Broadview Station. The best part? You can warm up with some hot chocolate at charming coffee shop, Rooster Coffeehouse afterwards!
Downtown, try your luck at popular park Trinity Bellwoods or on the subway line near Koreatown, Christie Pitts. Further west, one of the biggest hills can be found at Centennial Park.
It's a great way to have fun in the cold and makes you realize that winter in Toronto is something to be cherished despite the sub-zero temperatures!