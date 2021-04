River Valley Trail River Valley Trail, Gibbons, AB T0A, Canada

Stroll the River Valley Trail The majestic North Saskatchewan winds northeast through Edmonton and is essentially the best place to get away from the concrete and enjoy an outdoor activity that doesn't take a toll on the wallet. The area is used 365 days a year canoeing, cross-country skiing, fishing, gold-panning and other activities, but sometimes a simple stroll along the picturesque trail is all you need to refresh.