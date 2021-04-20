River Tiber
River Tiber, Italy
Along the TiberRome is one of my favorite cities and I never tire of the architecture and the beauty.
View of Tiber River
It was exactly the time that the sun was rising when I took this photo of the Tiber River in Rome. The scenery was amazing with all the lights on, reflecting in the river and making the atmosphere unique! Walking along the river you find a bridge every few metres which you can cross and go from the Vatican city to Rome and backwards.