River Tiber

River Tiber, Italy
Along the Tiber Calcata Italy
View of Tiber River Calcata Italy
Along the Tiber Calcata Italy
View of Tiber River Calcata Italy

Along the Tiber

Rome is one of my favorite cities and I never tire of the architecture and the beauty.
By Jennifer Damico

Virgi Irakleidiou
almost 7 years ago

View of Tiber River

It was exactly the time that the sun was rising when I took this photo of the Tiber River in Rome. The scenery was amazing with all the lights on, reflecting in the river and making the atmosphere unique! Walking along the river you find a bridge every few metres which you can cross and go from the Vatican city to Rome and backwards.

