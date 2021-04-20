Where are you going?
River Parks
3498 Riverside Dr, Tulsa, OK 74105, USA
Pedestrian Bridge Fountain - River Parks Tulsa

Sun - Sat 5am - 11pm

Pedestrian Bridge Fountain - River Parks Tulsa

Tulsa's River Parks is a seemingly endless mix of parks and trails spanning one part of Tulsa. The bikes trails are mostly paved and there are multiple scenic spots along the trails.

The fountain in the picture is near what is called The Pedestrian Bridge, which is a food bridge, that crosses the Arkansas River.

If you're an avid cyclist you can ride into surrounding cities while you take up the rolling hills.
By Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador

