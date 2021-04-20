River Oaks Theatre
3601, 3601, 2009 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019, USA
| +1 713-524-2175
See a Movie at River Oaks TheatreBuilt in 1939, this is Houston's oldest continually operating movie theater, showing lots of independent and foreign films, as well as monthly midnight showings of Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Room. Try to get tickets for a showing in the main theater downstairs. There are two smaller screens upstairs that have their own charm, but the art-deco style of the main theater is really worth experiencing.
almost 7 years ago
Catch a Flick at River Oaks' Historic Theater
Experience this Landmark Theatre that was built in 1939, located in the posh River Oaks district of Houston. This ornate Art Deco gem screens a wide array of films, from independent and foreign films to major motion pictures. Enjoy the ambience as you kick back, relax, and let the magic of film unfold before you.