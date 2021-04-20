River City Shopping Complex
23 Soi Charoen Krung 24, Khwaeng Talat Noi, Khet Samphanthawong, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100, Thailand
+66 2 237 0077
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm
River City Shopping CenterRiver City is a four story mall overlooking sweeping views of the Chao Phraya River. It specializes in antiques and collectibles, with monthly on-site and online auctions, although there are also many fashion and jewelry shops, as well as riverside eateries with outdoor dining terraces.
A well-known landmark on the Chao Phraya riverbank, River City has been around since 1984. Originally, it served a niche market of antique collectors and traders, spearheading monthly auction events where sellers and buyers of antiques could meet. Many antique shop owners here are pioneers of the trade and can offer expert advice on their products, whether they’re genuine antiques or modern reproductions.
Be advised that it is illegal to remove any image of the Buddha from Thailand without a permit from the fine arts department. We recommend not trying to export antique Buddahs out of the country as it can be very difficult, expensive and time consuming.