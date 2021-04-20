Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

River City Shopping Complex

23 Soi Charoen Krung 24, Khwaeng Talat Noi, Khet Samphanthawong, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100, Thailand
+66 2 237 0077
River City Shopping Center Bangkok Thailand

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm

River City Shopping Center

River City is a four story mall overlooking sweeping views of the Chao Phraya River. It specializes in antiques and collectibles, with monthly on-site and online auctions, although there are also many fashion and jewelry shops, as well as riverside eateries with outdoor dining terraces.

A well-known landmark on the Chao Phraya riverbank, River City has been around since 1984. Originally, it served a niche market of antique collectors and traders, spearheading monthly auction events where sellers and buyers of antiques could meet. Many antique shop owners here are pioneers of the trade and can offer expert advice on their products, whether they’re genuine antiques or modern reproductions.

Be advised that it is illegal to remove any image of the Buddha from Thailand without a permit from the fine arts department. We recommend not trying to export antique Buddahs out of the country as it can be very difficult, expensive and time consuming.


By Jason M. Friedman , AFAR Contributor
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points