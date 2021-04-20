Where are you going?
A highlight of the London restaurant scene for more than 30 years, the River Cafe is as iconic as it is delicious, and all the more remarkable when you consider it was intended as the employee canteen of an architect’s office headquarters. Run by Ruth Rogers, wife to that architect, Richard Rogers, who opened it with chef Rose Grey, it’s also a sublime riverside dining spot, perfect for an al fresco lunch. The Italian food is simple—think whole Dover Sole roasted in the restaurant’s wood stove and rich desserts such as their chocolate Nemesis cake—and by no means cheap. But rest assured, especially given the number of chefs that have trained in the River Cafe’s kitchens, from Jamie Oliver to April Bloomfield (of New York’s The Spotted Pig), this is quality cooking.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

