River Cafe
25 Prince's Island, Calgary, AB T2P 0R1, Canada
| +1 403-261-7670
Sat, Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 10pm
A Rustic Room with Regional FoodRiver Café is a well-loved Calgary restaurant in the middle of Prince’s Island Park downtown. In the summer, enjoy the beautiful patio, or watch the leaves turn or snow fall from near the roaring fire inside. Regardless of the season, you will enjoy a delicious meal of regional food in a beautiful space.
almost 7 years ago
Fine Dining at the Park
this is a city lodge - like no other - this is in the middle of downtown Calgary. This is the River Cafe, an old Hot Dog standing, I think that is what it was.
Now is one of the best views in town and one of the best foods and drinks in town.
Let the server recommend the specials for appetizers and entres - they are always fantastic.
After dinner, take a stroll back to the hotel.
