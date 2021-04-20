Fine Dining at the Park

this is a city lodge - like no other - this is in the middle of downtown Calgary. This is the River Cafe, an old Hot Dog standing, I think that is what it was.



Now is one of the best views in town and one of the best foods and drinks in town.



Let the server recommend the specials for appetizers and entres - they are always fantastic.



After dinner, take a stroll back to the hotel.



