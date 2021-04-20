Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

River Cafe

25 Prince's Island, Calgary, AB T2P 0R1, Canada
Website
| +1 403-261-7670
A Rustic Room with Regional Food Calgary Canada
Fine Dining at the Park Calgary Canada
A Rustic Room with Regional Food Calgary Canada
Fine Dining at the Park Calgary Canada

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 10pm

A Rustic Room with Regional Food

River Café is a well-loved Calgary restaurant in the middle of Prince’s Island Park downtown. In the summer, enjoy the beautiful patio, or watch the leaves turn or snow fall from near the roaring fire inside. Regardless of the season, you will enjoy a delicious meal of regional food in a beautiful space.

By jennifer allford + jean roe

More Recommendations

Manuel Sanchez Alvarez
almost 7 years ago

Fine Dining at the Park

this is a city lodge - like no other - this is in the middle of downtown Calgary. This is the River Cafe, an old Hot Dog standing, I think that is what it was.

Now is one of the best views in town and one of the best foods and drinks in town.

Let the server recommend the specials for appetizers and entres - they are always fantastic.

After dinner, take a stroll back to the hotel.

Keep Exploring

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points