Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Website
Abstract Islamic Art at the Ritz-Carlton Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Dubai United Arab Emirates
Check Availability >

Abstract Islamic Art at the Ritz-Carlton Jumeirah Beach, Dubai

So many Middle Eastern hotels take the exotic-Orientalist-fantasy motif too far. But the recently revamped Ritz-Carlton on Jumeirah Beach gets its nod to the region's heritage just right: the room's design balances historic Arab architectural influences with 21st-century details. Case in point — the art adorning the walls, which takes traditional geometric patterns found in Islamic art and imbues them with bright colors and abstract angles.
By Sarah Khan , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points