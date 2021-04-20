The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Abstract Islamic Art at the Ritz-Carlton Jumeirah Beach, Dubai So many Middle Eastern hotels take the exotic-Orientalist-fantasy motif too far. But the recently revamped Ritz-Carlton on Jumeirah Beach gets its nod to the region's heritage just right: the room's design balances historic Arab architectural influences with 21st-century details. Case in point — the art adorning the walls, which takes traditional geometric patterns found in Islamic art and imbues them with bright colors and abstract angles.