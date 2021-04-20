Ritual Coffee Roasters

Ritual Coffee - Drip & Steam worth the wait!

La Crema, the velvety pillow of foam on top of an espresso drink. Some do it well, and some do it really, really well. Ritual is the latter. The hipster locale on Valencia street in the Mission delivers one of the best cups, in a city that is crazy for coffee. Their cappuccino changed my life. Put two lips to the Crema and your are renewed, spring securely added to your step. The Valencia street shop is the original, and a great spot for people watching of the hipster, tech, start-up variety. They have other great locations worth checking out, like their Hayes Valley store housed in a shipping container. Serious about coffee and seriously awesome to the taste.