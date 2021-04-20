Ritual Coffee Roasters
1026 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
| +1 415-641-1011
Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm
A Visit to Ritual Roasters in the MissionAnother key player in San Francisco’s "third wave" coffee revolution, Ritual Coffee is dedicated to making the best cup of coffee you’ll find in the city. Since opening its flagship store in the Mission in 2005, Ritual has worked to source beans fairly, to roast them lightly (in the San Francisco roastery), and to serve them quickly—not to make coffee more complicated, but to make it simpler. Stop by the Valencia Street store or visit one of the newer outposts: at the Flora Grubb Gardens in Bayview, at Proxy in Hayes Valley, or at the Oxbow Public Market in Napa. Ritual Coffee on Valencia is open Mon–Thur 6 a.m.–8 p.m., Fri 6 a.m.–10 p.m., Sat 7 a.m.–10 p.m., and Sun 7 a.m.–8 p.m.
almost 7 years ago
Ritual Coffee - Drip & Steam worth the wait!
La Crema, the velvety pillow of foam on top of an espresso drink. Some do it well, and some do it really, really well. Ritual is the latter. The hipster locale on Valencia street in the Mission delivers one of the best cups, in a city that is crazy for coffee. Their cappuccino changed my life. Put two lips to the Crema and your are renewed, spring securely added to your step. The Valencia street shop is the original, and a great spot for people watching of the hipster, tech, start-up variety. They have other great locations worth checking out, like their Hayes Valley store housed in a shipping container. Serious about coffee and seriously awesome to the taste.