Rita's Smørrebrød
Fælledvej 11, 2200 København, Denmark
+45 60 47 80 90
Mon - Fri 7am - 2pm
Authentic Local SmørrebrødSmørrebrød comes in a plethora of different flavors, styles, and price ranges. One of my favorites is the budget smørrebrød from Rita's, in which thin slices of Danish rye bread are covered with toppings like pork or beef meatballs, roasted calf liver, chopped cod and red cabbage. This local shop offers 12 DKK pieces of "budget" smørrebrød which are fresh, flavorful, and a favorite among locals. Rita's only has two chairs, so if the weather is good plan on eating it as takeout. My favorite is to take it to the nearby lakes and eat 4-5 pieces on the bridge.
The shop is closed on weekends, and only open for lunch. For the best selection arrive before 1PM.