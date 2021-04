Ristorante la Lampara Ciak 19015 Levanto SP, Italy

Hungry Kitty Walking Via Roma in the "Old Town" of Monterosso al Mare in Cinque Terre, I happened upon this classic scene: a stray cat (they're everywhere in Italy!), perched on the stone windowsill of an open kitchen. The chef was stirring up kitty favorites: mussels, prawns, clams and more. The cat didn't dare overstep his bounds, and the chef rewarded him occasionally with a sample. Respect. Bravo!