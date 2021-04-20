Where are you going?
Ristorante Costadoro

Via Costa D' Oro, 7, 37011 Bardolino VR, Italy
| +39 045 721 0806
Italy's Best Lakeside Lunch on the Exquisite Lake Garda Bardolino Italy

Thur - Tue 12pm - 2:30pm, 6:30pm - 10pm
I arrived to Italy’s Lake Garda met by rays of sun shining through the cypress-lined walkway and birds frolicking in song- and how could they not be, in a place as beautiful as this.

Costa d'Oro is an a water-front Italian villa, so enjoy your meal lakeside or in the familial dining rooms inside, overlooking the emerald green water.

The food at Costa d'Oro is exquisite: milky mounds of mozzarella, eggplant parmigiana, garden-picked basil and vegetables and bread hand-made that morning on site.

Boats roll up lazily, and passengers enjoy a glass of Chianti and the sound of the water lapping up to the Italian shore.

My only warning about Costa d'Oro on Lake Garda: it will be impossible to leave.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

