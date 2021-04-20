Where are you going?
Rise & Dine Pancake Cafe

102 South Milwaukee Avenue
| +1 847-541-4900
Rise and Dine (and Repeat) Wheeling Illinois United States

Sun - Sat 6am - 3:30pm

Rise and Dine (and Repeat)

This has got to be one of the coziest breakfast places you will find outside the city of Chicago. Located in Wheeling, the Rise and Dine Pancake Cafe makes you feel like you just woke up for breakfast in your own home. With down home decor, a fireplace in the middle of the dining room, and a menu that simply makes you drool, you'll want to rise and dine more than just once at this outstanding breakfast spot. Dine in or carry out, I can assure you that it's impossible to eat here only once.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

