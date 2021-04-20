Rise & Dine Pancake Cafe

Rise and Dine (and Repeat)
This has got to be one of the coziest breakfast places you will find outside the city of Chicago
. Located in Wheeling, the Rise and Dine Pancake Cafe makes you feel like you just woke up for breakfast in your own home. With down home decor, a fireplace in the middle of the dining room, and a menu that simply makes you drool, you'll want to rise and dine more than just once at this outstanding breakfast spot. Dine in or carry out, I can assure you that it's impossible to eat here only once.